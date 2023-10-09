Election 2024: Will Hurd withdraws from GOP presidential race, supports Nikki Haley

Will Hurd: The former Texas congressman announced he is suspending his campaign for president. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced that he will end his campaign for the Republican nomination in 2024, adding that he will endorse former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Hurd, 46, posted a statement withdrawing from the campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that he knew he was a “dark horse” when he entered the race in June.

“In 14 short weeks, my team and I matched the accomplishments of many of the other candidates in the race who had significantly higher name ID and cash advantage. I am honored to have had the support of the people who made this possible,” Hurd wrote. “Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign”

When I first entered the Republican presidential primary field in June, I knew I was a dark horse candidate with a path to victory that would contain many obstacles. But as I traveled across the country, I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign’s message of unity and… — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) October 9, 2023

Hurd said he endorsed Haley, who also served as ambassador to the United Nations, because “our nation deserves a leader who can unite us and navigate the complex challenges we face, particularly when it comes to our national security.”

“Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy,” Hurd said in his statement. “I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race.”

Hurd portrayed himself as a moderate Republican who criticized banning books and attacks on the LGBTQ community, according to The New York Times. He called Trump a “loser” who was “running to stay out of prison.”

Hurd gained national attention in 2017 for his cross-country road trip with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who served in a neighboring district, the Times reported. The two men had their flight from San Antonio to Washington canceled due to a storm, so they embarked on a 1,600-mile trip by car back to the nation’s capital in a show of bipartisan goodwill, according to the newspaper.

