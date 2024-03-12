Election 2024: RFK Jr. considering Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura as running mate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. Robert F. Kennedy has made his preferences known for a running mate as he runs as an independent for president. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been in discussions with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, along with pro wrestler and turned-former governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura, about becoming his running mate, according to a published report.

>> Read more trending news

The New York Times, citing “two people familiar” with the talks, reported that both men have been responsive to Kennedy’s overtures.

Kennedy, 70, whose father was the U.S. Attorney General, a U.S. senator and a presidential candidate before his assassination in 1968, confirmed on Tuesday that Rodgers and Ventura are his two top choices, according to the newspaper.

It was unclear whether either man had been formally been offered the position, the Times reported. The candidate is still considering other candidates.

Kennedy told the newspaper that he had been speaking with Rodgers “pretty continuously” for the past month, and that he had contacted Ventura since the former governor of Minnesota introduced him at a campaign event last month in Arizona.

Rodgers, 40, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player who quarterbacked the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, shares Kennedy’s skepticism about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The 19-year veteran, who suffered a season-ending Achilles’ injury during his first game with the New York Jets in 2023, has already said he plans to vote for Kennedy as president, according to the newspaper.

Ventura, 72, came to fame during the 1970s and 1980s with the WWF (now WWE) wrestling promotion and later became an announcer along with Gorilla Monsoon for televised matches. He also appeared in several movies, most notably in the 1987 film, “Predator,” according to IMDb.com.

Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota in 1998 on the Reform Party ticket and served for one term, the Times reported. He has remained involved in independent and third-party politics.

Ventura, the author of several books, also has a Substack, “Die First Then Quit,” with his son.

According to the Times, Kennedy has reportedly spoken with others about the No. 2 spot, including former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; and Andrew Yang, who ran for president and also for mayor of New York City.

Kennedy is expected to select his running mate over the next few weeks, his campaign manager told ABC News.

Latest election headlines:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!