Election 2024: Krispy Kreme offers two free doughnuts on Super Tuesday

Krispy Kreme will be offering free doughnuts on Super Tuesday, the day when 15 states and one US territory are holding presidential primaries and caucuses.

Any customer who visits a Krispy Kreme shop on Tuesday can receive two free original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary.

The offer is available nationwide, the company said in a news release and is available both in-store and in the drive-thru.

“While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in the news release.

