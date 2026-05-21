Eagles LB Nolan Smith arrested after vehicle clocked at 136 mph

Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith was clocked going 136 mph in a 70 mph zone on May 15 in central Georgia.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. is accused of speeding and reckless driving in a central Georgia county last week, authorities said.

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According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Smith, 25, a first-round pick of the Eagles (30th overall) in the 2023 NFL draft, was clocked driving 136 mph in a 70 mph zone while driving eastbound in Interstate 16 at about 10:41 p.m. ET on May 15.

While the sheriff’s office did not identify the motorist by name, it did state that there was a traffic stop involving a Lamborghini, WSB reported. The motorist cooperated with authorities, according to the television station.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a traffic stop involving a Lamborghini driver caught going 136 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The post does not identify Smith as the driver, but said he cooperated with deputies.

Smith, who played for the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2022, and was born in Savannah, made bond and was released shortly after his arrest.

Smith was reunited with several of his college teammates in Philadelphia, including including Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, ESPN reported.

During the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2024, Smith had 6.5 regular-season sacks and four more in the postseason.

During his three years in the NFL, Smith has collected 10.5 sacks during the regular season.

That is a fast start, but the sheriff’s office admonished the football player for fast speeds on the interstate.

“Instead of a tow truck visit for a very expensive Italian ‘supercar nap,’ the driver chose to follow deputies back to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, where citations were issued, bond was posted, and the driver was released,” the post read. “No drama. No injuries.

“Just a very fast car learning a very expensive lesson.”

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