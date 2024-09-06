Dynamic Kickoff rule: What is NFL’s new rule?

Dynamic kickoff rule FILE PHOTO: A general view of fireworks is seen before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL’s 2024-2025 season has kicked off and with it, a new rule.

Called the Dynamic Kickoff rule, touchbacks will gain a bit more ground, moving from the previous 25-yard line to the 30 to give the offense another five yards, the NFL said.

The kick will still occur at the 35-yard line with safety kicks still from the 20.

With the touchback change, there are also other changes, that the league calls “alignment:”

Kicking team players will line up with one foot on the receiving team’s 40

The kicker cannot cross the 50 until the ball hits the ground, a player in the landing zone or is in the end zone.

10 kicking team players can’t move until that time either.

Receiving teams will line up between the 35 and the 30, with at least 7 on the 35.

Players on the receiving side in the setup zone can’t move until the kick has hit the ground, a player in the landing zone or end zone.

Up to two returners can be in the landing zone and can move at any time before or during the kick.

The landing zone is between the receiving team’s goal and the 20-yard line. A kick short of the landing zone is treated as if it was out of bounds and spotted at the 40.

A kick in the landing zone must be returned. If it comes down in the landing zone and then bounces into the end zone can be returned or downed. If downed it will be placed at the 20. CBS Sports said this does away with the fair catch and will increase the number of returns.

If it is in the end zone, it can be returned or it can be downed and then placed at the 30 for a touchback. The same is true if it goes out of the back of the end zone either in the air or by a bounce.

The league said, “The new rule will keep the excitement of kickoff returns in the game, while returning the injury rate closer to that of a traditional scrimmage play.”

CBS Sports said the rules are similar to the XFL’s kickoff rules.

During Thursday night’s season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, the rule was in play. NFL.com said there were 11 kickoffs during the matchup and nine were touchbacks.

There were two returns, one by Carson Steele who went to the 33rd and Mecole Hardman who went to the 31 but there was a holding penalty that moved the ball to the 19.





