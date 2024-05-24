Dr. Beach announces his picks for the top beaches in the U.S. in 2024

Poipu Beach is on the list of top 10 in the country Coastal scientist Stephen Leatherman, Dr. Beach to his fans, has released a list of the top US beaches, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start to summer. (EllenSmile/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Coastal scientist Stephen Leatherman, Dr. Beach to his fans, has released a list of the top US beaches, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start to summer.

If you want to brag to your friends that you have visited the country’s top beach, you’ll likely have to pack your bags for the airport.

Duke Kahanamoku Beach on the island of Oahu tops the list, according to Leatherman.

“It is the widest beach on this stretch of world-famous sands and protected by an offshore coral reef, making it a good beach for families with children. The nearby Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon is also a favorite bathing and swimming spot,” Leatherman, a professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University in Miami, said.

Coming in at No. 2 is Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York. According to Leatherman, Coopers Beach makes the list because it “is hundreds of yards wide, made of grainy white quartz sand,” and is “backed by large sand dunes covered by American beach grass interspersed with large and extravagant mansions.

“Some of the best beach access in the Hamptons exists on Coopers Beach, and a snack bar serving lunch and drinks can be found here as well.”

Leatherman has authored or edited 16 books and written more than 200 journal articles and technical reports, including articles in both Science and Nature. He has been evaluating beaches and producing the annual list since 1991.

Here are the top 10 beaches for 2024:

1. Duke Kahanamoku Beach: Oahu, Hawaii

2. Coopers Beach: Southampton, New York

3. Wailea Beach: Maui, Hawaii

4. Caladesi Island State Park: Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

5. Beachwalker Park: Kiawah Island, South Carolina

6. Main Beach: East Hampton, New York

7. Poipu Beach: Kauai, Hawaii

8. Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park: Naples, Florida

9. Coast Guard Beach: Cape Cod, Massachusetts

10. Coronado Beach: San Diego, California

