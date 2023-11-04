DoorDash delivery worker tries to climb through McDonald’s drive-thru window

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A DoorDash delivery worker is accused of partially crawling through a McDonald’s drive-thru window early Friday, demanding an order that employees of the fast-food restaurant said was not there, authorities said.

Zaria Frazier, 20, was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle driven by Tanika Aunjenee Tsow, 30, pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru lane in Troutdale at about 3:30 p.m., KPTV reported.

The two women said they were picking up a DoorDash order. When the employees said that they had not received any orders from the company, the vehicle left and then returned, with the women demanding the order and refusing to leave, according to the television station.

Employees called 911, and deputies responding to the scene said they saw Frazier attempting to crawl through the drive-thru window, KPTV reported. Deputies said Frazier’s body was partially through the window.

Deputies arrested Frazier, according to the television station. Tsow was also arrested on one count of suspicion of DUI and four counts of recklessly endangering another person, online records show.

There were four children inside the vehicle, deputies said.

In a statement to KPTV, a DoorDash spokesperson said the incident “did not occur during a DoorDash delivery.”

“We have zero tolerance for drunk driving and have deactivated the Dasher,” the company said.

Frazier and Tsow were both released later Friday on their own recognizance, online booking records show.