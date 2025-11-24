Donald Glover shares stroke forced tour cancellation; hole in heart found

FILE PHOTO: Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Actor and singer Donald Glover has revealed what forced him to cancel his Childish Gambino World Tour in 2024.

Glover said that he had a stroke during the tour and had to call it quits after 18 shows, Variety reported.

He had been scheduled to perform “The New World Tour” in the U.S., Europe, New Zealand and Australia, The New York Times reported.

Originally, the tour was postponed, but was officially cancelled last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He shared his health challenge during a performance on Saturday at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke,’” he told the audience.

“And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down,’ ” he added.

After the stroke, doctors also found that he had a hole in his heart.

He had surgery to correct the issues.

A representative for Glover did not respond to a request by The New York Times for a comment.

Glover is a Grammy-winning rapper for “This Is America” under the name Childish Gambino. He is also an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for the television series “Atlanta.”

©2025 Cox Media Group