Don Murray, starred opposite Marilyn Monroe in ‘Bus Stop,’ dies at 94

Don Murray UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 19: Actor Don Murray arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) ( Jason Merritt/Getty Images/ Jason Merritt)

Oscar-nominated actor Don Murray who starred in “Bus Stop” alongside Marilyn Monroe, has died at the age of 94.

Murray’s son, Christopher confirmed his father’s death to the New York Times on Friday. No additional details were provided including the cause of death.

Murray was born in Hollywood, California. According to Variety, his father was a Broadway dance director and stage manager. His mother was a former Ziegfeld performer.

He was also an objector to the Korean War, the Times reported. He worked for two and a half years in German and Italian refugee camps to fulfill his service obligation. He was paid $10 a month.

Once he was back in the United States from Europe in 1954, he focused on his acting career. He was in the 1955 Broadway production of “The Skin of Our Teeth,” according to the newspaper.

Murray was known for roles here in serious movies including “A Hatful of Rain,” “The Hoodlum Priest” and “Advise & Consent,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Those roles came after his first movie was “Bus Stop” in 1956 in which he starred opposite Marilyn Monroe. Murray was 26 years old at the time the film was made.

Director Joshua Logan saw his Broadway production of “The Skin of Our Teeth” which led to Murray being cast in “Bus Stop,” the Times reported. For that role, Murray earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Over the years, he was in 25 films, around 25 television movies and other credits in television as well as stage productions, the Times reported. He also received credits for writing, directing or producing for television and movies. However, he never did get nominated for another Oscar after the “Bus Stop” nomination.

Hope Lange made her debut in “Bus Stop” who was Murray’s soon-to-be wife at the time, the Hollywood Reporter said. Lange and Murray were married from 1956 to 1961. Lange died in 2003, according to Variety.

Murray married former model Bettie Johnson in 1962, the Hollywood Reporter said. They had five children: Christopher, Sean, Patricia, Mick and Colleen.

