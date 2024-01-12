Dog named Dancer survives 60-foot fall at a Michigan state park A dog was rescued Wednesday evening after it fell off a cliff by Miners Castle in Michigan. It was found alive in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. (Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore)

MUNISING, Mich. — A dog was rescued Wednesday evening after it fell off a cliff by Miners Castle in Michigan. It was found alive in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore said a 3-year-old dog named Dancer Wednesday evening had gotten off her leash and fell off a cliff by Miners Castle onto a ledge about 60 feet below. Dancer’s owners searched for hours for her but were not able to find her and thought that she did not survive the fall.

Pictured Rocks Park Rangers were contacted about the lost dog and got the help of Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP). SHARP is a local rope rescue team that helped to find the dog.

SHARP members Erik Olsen, Westley Shaffer, and Tyler Davis went to the area in the morning and were able to find Dancer, according to WLUC. She reportedly tried to find a way to keep warm but was glad to see the SHARP members.

Dancer, who was been described as a “professional troublemaker” was then reunited with her family, park officials said. She is recovering well.

“With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. “It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly.”

Here are some tips on how to keep your dogs safe while visiting a National Park like the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. More information can be found on the National Park Service website.

