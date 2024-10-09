Disneyland raises ticket prices again

Ticket price increase FILE PHOTO: It will cost more to see Sleeping Beauty's Castle in Disneyland. The company once again raised ticket prices. (Handout/Disneyland Resort via Getty Imag)

Disneyland is getting more expensive...again.

Walt Disney’s original park once again raised ticket prices on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

A single-day ticket for Disneyland for a peak day increased from $194 to $206. Multi-day tickets increased about 6.5%, USA Today reported.

A base ticket for not-as-popular days remained at $104, the same price it has been since 2019, USA Today reported.

If you want to park hop to California Adventure, you will need to add between $65 and $75.

Annual passes, called Magic Key, also went up, the amount depends on the type of annual pass.

The Imagine pass went from $499 to $599. Others increased by either $100 or $125.

The Enchant pass now costs $974 (previously $849.).

The Believe pass is now $1,374 (previously $1,249.)

The Inspire pass now costs $1,749 (previously $1,649.)

Disneyland paused new Magic Key sales but previous passholders can renew their annual tickets, USA Today reported. New sales are expected later this year, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Lighting Lane Multi Pass which allows parkgoers to skip waiting in long lines went up more than 6% from $30 to $32 each day if purchased in advance. If you buy it the day you visit, the price will fluctuate depending on the demand.

With all the increases, another price stayed the same, parking will continue to cost $35 a car to motorcycle, USA Today reported.

“I want as many people in the world to experience everything that we have,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro told USA Today. “In order to do that, the way that we’re going to design our experiences and design access into these experiences is to create as much flexibility as we possibly can, so that every fan can decide what’s right for them.”

Disney Parks has faced challenges with lower consumer spending at the parks. It lost 3% of its operating income and was $2.2 billion in the most recent earnings report. The division overseeing the parks — Disney Experiences — also oversees the cruise line, merchandise and Aulani.

Disneyland said it has been investing in parks to increase value, the Times reported.





