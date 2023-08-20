Disneyland closing early Sunday due to Tropical Storm Hilary

Disneyland closed: Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, closed Sunday because of Tropical Storm Hilary. (LordRunar/Getty Images)

Disneyland Resort is expected to close early Sunday due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Officials at Disneyland announced that its parks in Southern California will be closing earlier as Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to make its way up the coast into the area, KCAL reported.

The parks will so far only be closing an hour earlier than normal, the news outlet reported.

Disneyland Resort posted a closure schedule on its website stating that adjustments have been made based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Resort hotels will remain open for guests who are staying.

Closures include, according to Disneyland:

Downtown Disney District will close at 11 p.m. PST

Disneyland Park will close at 10 p.m. PST

Disney California Adventure Park will close at 9 p.m. PST

Latest park information can be found on Disneyland’s website. No information has been released about any closures for Monday.

Hilary was downgraded Sunday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, The New York Times reported.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain is expected in Southern California from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, according to the Times. Rain could also hit parts of Nevada and Arizona.