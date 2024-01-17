Detention center guard accused of ordering DoorDash meal for inmate

Amara Brown: The detention guard is accused of communicating with an inmate on his contraband cellphone and ordering him food via DoorDash. (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A guard at a South Carolina detention center is accused of ordering food for an inmate via DoorDash and delivering it to the inmate’s pod, authorities said.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Amara Brown, 27, was arrested on Friday and charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to a prisoner, WTLX-TV reported.

She was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center -- the same facility where she has been a guard, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s department, Brown allegedly admitted that on several occasions since March 2023, she communicated with an inmate outside of work hours by calling his contraband cellphone, WIS-TV reported.

Brown allegedly told deputies that she ordered food via the DoorDash app on Aug. 8, 2023, and left her assigned area to deliver the food to the inmate’s pod, according to the television station. Deputies learned about the food delivery after confiscating the inmate’s cellphone and discovered the food after “a shakedown” in his cell, WYFF-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Brown failed to report that the inmate was using the contraband cellphone, according to the television station. She also allegedly failed to tell authorities that she had frequent contact with the inmate in her official duties as a detention officer and in her private life.

