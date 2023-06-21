Deputies retrieve large snake from roof of a house Deputies were called out to a house in Chetek, Washington about a large snake on the roof. (Barron County Sheriff's Department/Barron County Sheriff's Department)

CHETEK, Wis. — Deputies were called out to a house in Chetek, Washington about a large snake on the roof.

>> Read more trending news

Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called out to a house in Cheteck about a snake on a roof, according to a Facebook post obtained by WEAU.

The sheriff’s department said a giant snake had escaped from its house and was out on the roof.

Once deputies were at the house, they were able to get some tools and retrieve the snake with a giant rope, the sheriff’s department said.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s department said.