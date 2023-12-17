Demi Lovato engaged to musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato, Jutes Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Congratulations to singer Demi Lovato who is engaged to her musician boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes.

>> Read more trending news

Lovato’s rep confirmed to People magazine that the singer said yes during a proposal on Saturday.

Lovato, 31, and Lutes, 31, first met in January 2022. According to People, they met when they wrote Lovato’s song, “Substance” together. The two went public as a couple a few months later, in August 2022.

“I’m still speechless last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life,” Lovato said in an Instagram post. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby”

Lovato showed off her engagement ring in a photo while looking into Jutes’ eyes, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The engagement came over a year after the couple debuted their romance, E! Online reported.

“We met in the studio and he actually helped cowrite one of my singles, ‘Substance,’ and a few songs off my last album,” Demi recently shared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, according to E! Online. “We worked really well together and we’re also just super in love.”

“It’s amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with,” the 31-year-old continued. “It’s just so special.”

The couple started dating around two years after Lovato called off her engagement to Max Ehrich, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Demi Lovato through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group