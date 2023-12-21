Czech police: Shooting at Prague university leaves several dead, injured

Czech shooting A police officer cordon off an area near a university in central Prague on Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police said a shooting in a university building in central Prague has left "dead and wounded people," without providing further details. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)

A shooting reported Thursday in downtown Prague has left several people dead or injured, according to Czech police.

The national Police of the Czech Republic did not immediately share more details on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

In a series of social media posts, police said they were responding to a shooting around 3:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. EST) at a school in Prague’s Old Town. Around 4 p.m. local time, police said, “The shooter has been eliminated.”

Reports indicated the shooting happened at Charles University Faculty of Arts in Jan Palach Square, according to BBC News. Authorities closed the area as part of their investigation and urged people to stay away.

