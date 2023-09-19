Cyberattack may affect stock of Clorox products

Cyberattack Clorox disinfecting wipes are seen displayed for sale at a Walmart Supercenter on September 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Clorox has warned of a drop in quarterly earnings and product shortages after a recent cyberattack on the company's information technology infrastructure has disrupted operations and product availability. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Clorox was the victim of a cyberattack and it may impact whether you can get some of the company’s products the next time you head to a store.

Clorox was the subject of the attack last month, the company said in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission on Monday, adding that it is “still evaluating the extent of the financial and business impact,” ABC News reported.

“Now that it’s prolonged, we’re starting to see product outages across all of our categories,” Clorox spokesperson Linda Mills told Forbes, which said that it varies by store and region. Some products, Mills said, can be shipped.

The company did not specify which brands were affected but owns a variety such as Burts Bees, Brita, Hidden Valley and Kingsford along with the flagship Clorox.

The company also did not divulge who launched the attack, ABC News reported. The company did bring down portions of websites for Rainbow Light vitamins and Noecell collagen capsules, Forbes reported.

Clorox posted a statement on its website that said that it is “continuing to operate at a lower rate of processing” after taking some systems offline as part of a security protocol, CBS News reported. It is processing orders manually but is expected to be able to transition back to automated systems next week.

Production has already been restarted at a “vast majority” of manufacturing sites, still, some have not resumed production, Forbes reported.

While production temporarily stopped at many facilities, the company kept them open and paid employees who were affected, according to Forbes. Workers have been cleaning, conducting maintenance and taking part in training.