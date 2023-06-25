Cruise arrivals disrupted after man killed in accident involving a boat, ferry near Miami

Cruise arrivals disrupted: One person has died and another was seriously injured after a boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry near Miami early Sunday. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MIAMI — One person died and another was seriously injured after a boat hit a ferry near Miami early Sunday, authorities said.

Miami Fire Rescue said a man has died and another is in serious condition after a 30-foot boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry Sunday morning, the Miami Herald reported.

The crash happened by Dodge Island which is where some cruise ship terminals are located, according to The Associated Press. It happened just after 3:30 a.m.

Ferry workers pulled one of the men from the water and alerted them that his friend was missing, the Herald reported, according to the AP. He was taken to the hospital.

The missing friend was later located and pronounced deceased, the AP reported.

The Coast Guard said that traffic will be limited in and out of PortMiami as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigate, the Herald reported.

PortMiami on Twitter said a water navigation incident closed PortMiami. The closure is expected to affect both arrival times and debarkations of passengers on Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape, and NCL Escape.

The closing of PortMiami is impacting about 33,000 people, PortMiami spokesperson Suzie Trutie told the Herald. Fisher Island residents were also informed about the closure and that the ferry would be out of service until the area reopened.

As of 11:45 a.m. EST, the area has remained closed, the newspaper reported. It is not clear when it will reopen.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.