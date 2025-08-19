CPSC warning: Do not buy Lafufus, knock-off Labubu dolls

The CPSC is warning consumers to watch out for Lafufus, fake Labubu toys.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a warning for consumers: do not buy fake Labubus.

Knock-off Labubu dolls and keychains, also called Lafufus, can be a choking hazard, according to the CPSC.

They may be small enough on their own to be swallowed or pieces may break off, the agency said.

Thousands of Lafufus have been seized by federal authorities as they tried to enter the country from China.

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes,” CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman said in a news release. “No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers.”

How can you tell a Lafufu from a Labubu?

Watch for:

Deep discounts.

Overly bright colors and the wrong number of teeth (real dolls have nine).

Trusted sellers

Real Labubu dolls have a holographic Pop Mark Sticker, a QR code linking to the official site and on newer ones, a UV stamp on one foot.

The dolls were inspired by Kasing Lung’s book “The Monsters Trilogy,” CBS News reported.

Labubu dolls become the latest must-have accessory with fans camping out for the latest shipments, The Washington Post reported.

Fans are ravenous for them. A London Pop Mart stopped selling them after fights broke out in stores earlier this year.

They sell for about $30 each but variants can cost thousands on the secondary market, according to CBS News.

The company’s founder said that Pop Mart sold about $418 million worth of the dolls last year, according to the Post.

The CPSC’s warning isn’t the first concerning the dolls.

Earlier this year, the Better Business Bureau had been getting reports of Lafufus being sold or that buyers didn’t get any toy, WMAQ reported in July.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois, told WMAQ that buyers should be careful when deals seem “too good to be true,” adding that trendy items like Labubus are a “magnet” for scammers.

“They try to take advantage of the people’s emotions when trying to find something,” Bernas said. “And once somebody finds something, they don’t do their due diligence and research.”

WMAQ said buying through Pop Mart is the best way to make sure you get what you pay for.

“All products purchased through official POP MART sales channels—including our official website, official POP MART stores, ROBOSHOP vending machines, and other authorized online platforms—are guaranteed to be authentic and verifiable,” the company’s website says.

To check the authenticity of a Labubu, click here.

