Coyote killed after 4-year-old child was bitten outside their house

MESA, Ariz. — A young girl was outside her house in Mesa, Arizona, when she was attacked by a coyote on Friday morning.

The Mesa Police Department said the attack happened just after 9 a.m. near 72nd Street and Portobello Avenue. The 4-year-old girl was playing outside in the front yard with her siblings when the attack happened, according to KTVK.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the girl’s parents took her to the hospital. According to KTVK, authorities started to track the coyote through the area after they arrived.

Once the coyote was located, an officer euthanized it, KNXV reported. Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department are reportedly taking the coyote so it can be tested for rabies.

The child sustained minor injuries, according to KNXV.