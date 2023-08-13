Concession worker accused of yelling ‘shots fired’ at Kentucky carnival

False alarm: A concession worker at the NIBROC Festival allegedly yelled "shots fired" on Friday, causing a panic at the carnival in Corbin, Kentucky. (Corbin Police Department)

CORBIN, Ky. — A concession worker from Florida is accused of yelling “shots fired” at a carnival in southeastern Kentucky on Friday, panicking visitors at the 71st annual NIBROC Festival, authorities said.

According to Whitley County online booking records, Michael Lee Marteney, 59, of Lake Worth Beach, was arrested early Saturday and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, wanton endangerment in the first degree, falsely reporting an incident, terroristic threatening in the second degree, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

According to WRIL, Matheney is employed by North American Midway Entertainment.

Matheney’s alleged announcement caused festival attendees to flee the premises, the Corbin Police Department said in a Facebook post late Friday.

“There were no shots fired at NIBROC tonight,” the police department added. “The employee has been taken into custody without incident.”

The festival ended on Saturday night, WYMT-TV reported.

Matheney remains in the Whitley County Detention Center, online jail records show.