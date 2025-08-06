Close encounter: Bear gets a little too close to Kraken mascot, Buoy

FILE PHOTO: Buoy, the Seattle Kraken mascot, appears at a game against the New Jersey Devils at Climate Pledge Arena on January 06, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. A brown bear got a little close to Bouy during a video shoot in Alaska. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Nature interrupted a video shoot for the Seattle Kraken NHL team.

The team’s mascot Bouy was in the water near Brooks River in Alaska’s Katmai National Park back in June when a brown bear took a bit too much interest in what was going on, KIRO reported.

In a post on X, “Bouy” wrote, “no trolls or bears were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat.”

TROLL NARROWLY ESCAPES BEAR ENCOUNTER🤯🧌🐻



*no trolls or bears were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat 🩶 pic.twitter.com/WBvw9RFkS0 — Buoy (@SEAbuoy) July 31, 2025

The bear then rushed towards the group as they ran away. The bear then lost interest as they left the river, The Associated Press reported.

Bouy and forward John Hayden were there for a fly fishing trip, which was part of a partnership between the team and the Bristol Bay Native Corporation to promote youth hockey.

Bears are common on the Brooks River as they feast on salmon, snatching the fish as they jump up the falls to spawn.

It was made popular for the annual “Fat Bear Week” contest.

“Bears are everywhere at Brooks Falls and, like, this is their territory,” Kraken Partnership Marketing Director Melissa O’Brochta said. “They’re also super used to seeing humans. So I wasn’t scared.”

O’Brochta recorded the interaction, the AP reported.

