Cheesy spill causes mess after crash

Cheesy crash A load of nacho cheese cans caused a sticky situation on an Arkansas highway. (Arkansas Department of Transportation/Twitter/X.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PRESCOTT, Ark. — Where are the chips and salsa?

A truck carrying a load of nacho cheese cans lost its haul in a crash coating the highway with sticky, gooey cheese, KATV reported.

The crash happened on Interstate 30 near Prescott, Arkansas, on what else but Taco Tuesday.

Crews cleaned up the mess, but WMC reported that the smell of the nacho cheese may have stuck around for a bit.



