CDC stops printing COVID-19 vaccine cards; what you should do with yours

FILE PHOTO: The CDC said it is no longer printing COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped printing its COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The records that were required to attend events, go on vacation or even show up for work are now a thing of the past.

The CDC said it had sent out more than 980 million cards from late 2020 to May 10, 2023, The Associated Press reported.

Now that the CDC isn’t making the cards anymore to manually track COVID-19 vaccination status, do you still need to keep them?

Yes, you should, since it is still proof of vaccination. If you need to show that you’ve gotten a COVID shot and you don’t have the card, then you’ll have to request the records like other vaccines.

While the CDC made the cards, it does not keep the records of who got the shot, CNN reported.

That’s left to the states, some cities or even the place where you got your vaccination.

To get your record, you can reach out to the clinic, pharmacy or health department where you got the shot. You can also contact state health departments. The CDC has a list of contacts on its website.

CNN said that if you’re planning on getting the latest vaccine, you don’t need to present your card at most major pharmacy chains. But Walgreens recommends bringing it if you have it. That pharmacy, as well as CVS and Walmart, will add your boosters to your record.