Caught on video: Dramatic rescue of baby accidentally locked in vehicle in Texas heat

Rescue FILE PHOTO: A baby was accidently locked in a vehicle in the Texas heat. The child's father used a tire iron to break the windshield to get to his child. (sommersby/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A video of parents trying to free their baby from a locked SUV is going viral.

>> Read more trending news

A sergeant with the Harlingen Police Department in Texas said the parents accidentally locked their keys and their baby in the SUV on Wednesday morning at an H-E-B grocery store, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

At the time, the heat index was about 105 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

The child’s father can be seen using a tire iron to break the front windshield and rescue his baby. His efforts were successful and by the time police arrived, the baby was out of the vehicle.

The Express-News reported it wasn’t clear how long the baby was in the SUV but that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that it takes just 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise 20 degrees and that a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult.

First responders treated the baby at the scene and officials said the parents did the right thing by calling 911 for help, KRGV reported.

A police department spokesperson said the parents will not face charges, KRGV reported.