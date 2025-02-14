Caught on camera: Flying metal hits bus driver in chest

This large piece of metal hit a bus driver in his chest as he was taking a high school girls' basketball team to a game.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A bus driver taking a girls’ basketball team to a game was hit by a piece of flying metal and it was caught on video.

Stewart O’Leary was driving in Bellevue, Washington when the piece of metal came through the bus windshield hitting him in the chest, KIRO reported.

O’Leary said the metal was going about 60 mph when it hit him and landed in his lap. He was also covered in glass from the windshield, cutting his face.

He had one thought after getting hit with what is believed to be a leaf spring that flew off another vehicle.

“I just need to get the bus off the road safely. That was my priority. The kids on the bus are the priority,” O’Leary told KIRO.

O’Leary called for help from the coaches.

“[They] helped me get the bus off the road and secured it, giving me first aid, calling 911. They were awesome,” O’Leary told KIRO.

He said he took the chunk of metal with him as he was being taken from the bus as a memento.

O’Leary was cleared to return to work.





