Cat hiding in junkyard vehicle rescued moments before car was crushed

Safe and sound: Lilly is comfortable in the arms of the junkyard worker who saved her. (Brother Wolf Animal Rescue )

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cat hiding in a vehicle at a North Carolina junkyard escaped certain death, as she was saved by an employee moments before the car was to be crushed.

According to a news release from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, an employee from Johnson Auto Recycling decided to remove the vehicle’s battery. When he popped the hood of the vehicle, he was surprised when a tabby jumped into his arms.

“Lilly, an adorable tabby cat, gazed up at the man with her dazzling green eyes, thanking him with slow blinks and soft purrs,” the rescue said in its news release and in a Facebook post on Feb. 28. “It was almost like she knew that her life had been saved by his one simple act.”

It was unclear how the cat wandered to the junkyard.

Lilly remained nestled in the worker’s jacket for the rest of his shift. The man then drove to Brother Wolf Rescue, where Sarah Batten, his girlfriend, works, according to Southern Living.

Lilly was being examined by veterinarians when the junkyard worker received a telephone call. One of his co-workers told him that a man had been frantically searching for his lost cat, the magazine reported.

The owner said that the adventurous feline had a habit of sneaking into vehicles.

“We learned from him that, despite her small size, Lilly had an adventurous spirit like no other,” Brother Wolf Rescue wrote on Facebook. “In fact, her favorite activity is going for a ride with her dad, whether that be in his car or his motorcycle -- she even has her own helmet!”

The medical team at the rescue asked the owner for permission to microchip, vaccinate and spay Lilly at no cost. The owner happily agreed.

After she was spayed, Lilly was taken to her owner by Batten and her boyfriend, according to Southern Living.

“Lilly took a nap the whole way there, and she woke up to the sound of her dad talking to her. You could see the look of relief and happiness on her face when she realized she was home,” Batten said in a statement. “Her dad scooped her up, and she nestled right into him.”

Officials at Brother Wolf Rescue were also pleased that they were able to reunite the man and his pet.

“When Lilly reunited with her dad, the relief and happiness was so clear on both of their faces,” the rescue facility wrote in its news release. “She melted into his arms as his eyes filled with tears of joy.”

