Carowinds’ Fury 325 reopens after support beam crack repair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowind’s Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday after it was closed for more than a month due to a crack in a support beam in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Labor approved the ride’s reopening after following its final inspection after the ride had gone through a repair and testing process, WSOC reported.

The roller coaster was shut down on June 30 after a video showed a car with riders going past a crack in one of the support beams, the news outlet reported. A second break was found about a month later on July 28.

Carowinds said their team along with the manufacturer of the ride, Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc. (B&M), have been inspecting the side since July 1. B&M and Carowinds determined that the beam fractured along a weld line in the steel support column.

On Thursday, the park said that B&M built a new steel column for the roller coaster. Multiple tests were done to make sure that the ride was safe, according to WSOC. The ride ran for about 500 cycles, testing, and inspections.

The North Carolina Department of Labor did their final inspection thus approving the reopening, the news outlet reported.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening,” the statement from Carowinds says, according to WSOC. “We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides.”

The Fury 325 has been called “the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America, according to the park’s website. The ride has multiple drops that are between 300 and 399 feet.