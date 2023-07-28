Carlee Russell case: News conference scheduled as possible charges loom

Carlee Russell This undated photo released by the Hoover Police Department in Alabama shows Carlee Russell, 25. Authorities launched an investigation on Thursday, July 13, 2023, after Russell called 911 to report a child on Interstate 459. She returned home two days later. (Hoover Police Department)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOOVER, Ala. — Authorities are expected to share an update Friday in the investigation into Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who admitted to faking her own abduction after she was reported missing earlier this month.

Police said in a post on social media that they plan to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon. The update is expected one day after prosecutors told news outlets that police were considering a pair of charges for Russell.

Authorities launched a search for Russell, 25, after she vanished on July 13 following a 911 call in which she claimed to have seen a toddler walking on the side of Interstate 459. She returned home two days later and claimed that she had been abducted.

On Monday, in a statement issued by her attorney, Russell apologized and admitted that she had lied about being kidnapped. At a news conference, Chief Nicholas Derzis said police were talking to prosecutors about Russell’s case to determine any possible charges.

“We will announce those charges when and if they are filed,” he said.

On Thursday, Jefferson County Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert told ABC News and Fox News Digital that authorities were seeking two charges against Russell: falsely reporting an incident and false reporting to law enforcement authorities. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences of one year in jail.

It was not immediately clear why Russell faked her abduction. On Monday, her attorney asked people for their “prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter.”

