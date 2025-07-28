Busted: TSA detains woman who tried to smuggle turtle in her bra at airport

MIAMI — Cross our hearts: this is a true story.

A Florida woman attempted to smuggle two turtles through security at Miami International Airport by hiding them in her bra, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA’s advanced imaging technology alerted officers to a possible item hidden in the woman’s chest area, the agency said.

“OK friends, please -- and we cannot emphasize this enough -- stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security,” the TSA wrote in a Facebook post that was published on July 24.

TSA officials said the woman’s furtive move was unnecessary since small pets can pass through security checkpoints. Pets just need to be removed from their carriers.

One of the turtles did not survive, the TSA wrote in its post. The surviving turtle was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“We’re thankful for their partnership throughout this incident,” the TSA said.

“We want you to be able to travel with your pets, and you turtle-ly can, but please travel with them safely,” the agency continued. “You can start by reaching out to your airline for their rules concerning pets on board flights.”

