Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray shakes off being hit in face with puck

Rob Ray: The veteran on-ice hockey broadcaster shrugged off being struck in the forehead by a puck. ( Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rob Ray earned a reputation for toughness during his 16 seasons in the NHL. On Monday night, the Buffalo Sabres’ ice-level broadcaster took an unexpected hit when he was struck in the face with a puck.

>> Read more trending news

In true hockey tradition, the former NHL enforcer simply shrugged it off. Hits were second nature to Ray during his career, as he racked up 3,207 penalty minutes, sixth all-time in NHL history, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ray, 55, was working between the benches for MSG Network during Monday night’s game between the Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes when an errant puck caught him in the forehead just above his nose and between his eyebrows, WGRZ-TV reported.

Rob Ray took a puck to the face. might need some stitches #LetsGoBuffalo #Yotes pic.twitter.com/QZHsoD4VNI — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) December 12, 2023

The former right winger, who played 14 of his 16 seasons in the NHL with the Sabres, was examined by trainers and patched up while continuing to announce, according to the television station.

“All good,” Ray said, according to CBS Sports.

When the broadcast returned from a commercial break, Ray was still at his post as he continued to bleed, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I’m just trying to clean my glasses up a little bit so I can put them on and see through them again,” Ray said. “I can’t use my page anymore that I have my notes on because it’s kind of littered in blood.

“Normal guy would have been carried out of here.”

Sabres announcer Rob Ray took a puck to the face between the benches and continued the broadcast 💪



(🎥: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/z2jYZtAXoP — BarDown (@BarDown) December 12, 2023

Ray said he likely would need stitches.

When his colleagues asked if the injury brought back memories, Ray was quick to respond.

“Yeah, it felt good,” he said. “Actually, it felt really good. It was kinda like, ‘Give me a stick, I’m ready to go.’”

The Sabres won the game, 5-2.