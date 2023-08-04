Both members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ win back state House seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones won back their legislative seats in the state’s election Thursday.

Pearson and Jones were both expelled from their seats after they were involved in a gun control protest on the Tennessee House Floor, according to The Associated Press. Both were eventually reinstated by local officials but on an interim basis.

Now that they won Thursday’s election, both have fully reclaimed their positions.

Jones was up against Republican candidate Laura Nelson and Pearson was up against independent candidate Jeff Johnston, the AP reported.

Jones and Pearson reportedly flew under the radar after they were elected to the Tennessee House last year, according to the AP. In the spring, they joined Democrat Rep. Gloria Johnson in a gun control protest on the House floor that took place days after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, according to NBC News.

Thousands of protestors went to the Capitol building to demand some sort of firearm restriction and Jones, Johnson, and Pearson approached the House chamber where they joined other protestors wanting to see action, the AP reported.

Republican lawmakers believed that their actions violated the rules of the House and went on to expel the three. According to the AP, this has only happened a few times since the Civil War.

Johnson avoided getting expelled as Pearson and Jones both were. Their explosions drew national attention.