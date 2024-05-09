Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal; second 737 blows tire on landing in Turkey

Senegal Airlines 737 crashes FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, injuring 10 people, the transport minister said Thursday. (Photo by Georges GOBET / AFP) (Photo by GEORGES GOBET/AFP via Getty Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Two Boeing 737 planes were involved in crashes at different airports on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

A Boeing 737 carrying 79 passengers was seriously damaged when it skidded off the tarmac and into the bush at Blaise Diagne airport near Senegal’s capital city of Dakar Thursday, according to the AP.

The plane caught fire after it crashed following a failed take-off attempt, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

El Malick Ndiaye, the transport minister, said the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako late on Wednesday carrying 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew.

Transair 737-300 substantially damaged after overrunning the runway while landing at Dakar Airport, Senegal. 73 passengers were able to evacuate with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/s82XZ3hdkj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 9, 2024

A second 737, carrying 190 people, landed on its nose on a runway in Turkey Thursday after one of its tires exploded as it was landing, Turkey’s transportation ministry said.

According to Turkish authorities, no one was hurt.

The Boeing 737 belongs to the Turkey-based Corendon Airline, according to the AP. The plane landed on its nose at Gazipasa airport near the town of Alanya, HaberTurk television reported.

The plane was landing after a flight from Cologne, Germany.

The crash comes one day after another Boeing aircraft - a 767 cargo plane operated by FedEx - crashed in Turkey after its landing gear failed.

