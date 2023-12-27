Bobby Rivers, Food Network host, VH1 talk show personality, dead at 70

Bobby Rivers: The host of Food Network’s “Top 5” and the VH1’s celebrity talk show “Watch Bobby Rivers” died Dec. 26. He was 70. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Bobby Rivers, who was the host of Food Network’s “Top 5″ and the talk show “Watch Bobby Rivers,” died Tuesday. He was 70.

Rivers’ sister, Betsy Rivers, wrote about her brother’s death in a Facebook post, according to Variety.

“Bobby passed away last night and is no longer in any pain,” Betsy Rivers wrote, the entertainment news website reported.

Bobby Rivers, TV Personality and Movie Critic, Dies at 70 https://t.co/LylZDfBnNW — Variety (@Variety) December 27, 2023

The longtime entertainment reporter was the first Black film critic for a Milwaukee television station, joining WISN-TV in 1979. Rivers also was a contributor on Milwaukee’s nationally syndicated “PM Magazine,” Variety reported. Rivers became a co-host and associate producer of a live weekday show on WISN by 1984 until its cancellation in 1985.

Rivers also was a former news reporter for WNBC in New York, according to the television station. He was part of the station’s “Weekend Today” cast for WNBC.

The Los Angeles native graduated from Marquette University during the 1970s, WISN reported.

He began his broadcasting career at radio station WQFM, where he was hired as a morning show reporter, according to Variety.

Rivers was hired by VH1 in 1987 and was given his own show, “Watch Bobby Rivers,” the following year, Variety reported.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of trailblazing television personality Bobby Rivers.



An enthusiastic and knowledgeable film fan at heart, we will miss him sharing his love of the classics with the #TCMParty community and his thoughtful essays on his blog. pic.twitter.com/Y3FcnvXfF1 — TCM (@tcm) December 27, 2023

In 2000 Rivers became the entertainment editor on ABC News’ and Lifetime TV’s “Lifetime Live,” After the show was canceled, Rivers hosted “Top 5″ on Food Network in 2002, according to Variety.

Rivers also appeared in two episodes of “The Sopranos,” appearing as a newsman in 1999 and again in 2001, according to IMDb.com.

