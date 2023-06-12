Boat capsizes during underground cave tour in NY

Police Authorities responded Monday to a report of a boat capsizing during a cave tour in New York on Monday, June 12, 2023. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Authorities worked Monday to rescue people thrown into the water when a boat capsized during a cave tour in upstate New York.

Lockport police said they were among several agencies that responded to a report of the situation in the Lockport Cave around 11:30 a.m. The cave is about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo.

Authorities said the incident was ongoing on Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear how many people were onboard the boat when it capsized, although officials with the Eastern Niagara Health System told WKBW that four adults were being treated by the health system. None were believed to be in critical condition.

The Lockport Cave is about 70 feet underground and adjacent to the Erie Canal, with water from four to six feet deep, WIVB reported. The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride, which operates tours in the cave, opened in June 1977.