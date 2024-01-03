‘Black Panther’ actress seriously injured in crash on sidewalk at New York City restaurant

Black Panther cast member injured FILE PHOTO: Carrie Bernans, who had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in “Black Panther," was injured when a car drove up on a sidewalk and hit her. Pictured at the NAACP Image Awards ceremony in 2019 are: Bernans, Winston Duke, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Sterling K. Brown, and Letitia Wright. (Photo by Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP/Getty Images for NAACP)

One of the people injured on New Year’s Day when a driver fleeing police plowed into an outdoor dining area at a New York City restaurant, has been identified as an actress who has appeared in films such as “Black Panther” and “The Color Purple.”

>> Read more trending news

Carrie Bernans was pinned under a food truck when the driver of the car fleeing police smashed into an outdoor midtown Manhattan dining area and mowed over pedestrians early on New Year’s Day.

According to The Associated Press, Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth when she was struck.

Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in “Black Panther.” She also performed stunts in the musical version of “The Color Purple,” which opened last month.

According to an Instagram post by her mother, Bernans is the mother of an 8-month-old son. The child was not with Bernans when the accident happened.

According to police, none of those hurt on the sidewalk suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers tried to get the driver to park, but he fled and ended up driving on the sidewalk, where he “struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian,” police said in a statement.

At least nine people were injured in the incident, The New York Times reported.

The driver was arrested on charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

Despite her injuries, Bernans said on GoFundMe that she is “filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group