Bizarre baggage: Suspected human remains found in luggage at Florida airport

Customs officials found the items at Tampa International Airport.
Macabre discovery: Customs officials found what appeared to be human remains inside a passenger's baggage. (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. — Customs officials searching luggage at a Florida airport after a passenger claimed 10 cigars discovered something more macabre -- a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a skull.

According to a tweet from customs officials on Thursday, the remains -- along with cigars and prohibited plants -- were found at Tampa International Airport.

Customs officials did not specify when the bizarre baggage was examined.

“The traveler claimed the items were for rituals, but due to serious health risks, the items were seized and destroyed,” Carlos Martel, director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, said on X.

The items were passing through the airport’s station for Customs and Border Patrol.

“The items were seized and destroyed. It was unclear whether the passenger had been detained or was facing charges.

“At @CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we’ll always have a bone to pick," Martel wrote.

