Birthday party shooting leaves three children, one adult dead; search continues for gunman

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: A garage door is pictured behind crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting on November 30, 2025, in Stockton, California. A suspect is still at large after four people were killed and 11 were wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are still searching for the person or people who opened fire at a child’s birthday party in Stockton, California. When the shooting was done, three children and one adult were dead and nearly a dozen other people were wounded.

The Associated Press reported that police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them as they look for who is responsible.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said there may have been multiple shooters, the AP said.

But witnesses initially said there was a single gunman, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The children who were killed were 8, 9 and 14 years old, while the adult was 21.

He had a stern warning for those who know what happened but haven’t yet reported it.

“This is a time for our community to show that we will not put up with this type of behavior, when people will just walk in and kill children,” Withrow said. “And so if you know anything about this, you have to come forward and tell us what you know. If not, you just become complacent and think this is acceptable behavior.”

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Of the 11 hurt, at least one person is in critical condition, the AP reported.

Police said they believe the party at a banquet hall, which had about 100 people attending, was targeted, but didn’t explain how they determined that or who was targeted. No motive was shared.

Officials said there was no threat to the community, the Times reported.

