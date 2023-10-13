Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical DVDs by early 2024 It’s the end of an era over at Best Buy as the company says it is planning to stop selling DVDs by the start of 2024. (Michael Vi/Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era over at Best Buy as the company says it is planning to stop selling DVDs by the start of 2024.

Best Buy plans to phase out DVDs and Blu-ray sales after the upcoming holiday, according to The Associated Press.

Video games are not expected to be impacted by this sale change.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” Best Buy said in an emailed statement to the AP. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

Over the last few months, other companies have been making changes to DVDs including Netflix which closed its DVD-by-mail service, the AP reported.

The news was first reported by entertainment blog The Digital Bits on Thursday, the AP reported. Industry sources told Variety that the initial decision to end the DVD sales happened around nine months ago.

Part of the reason that Best Buy has decided to make this change is because sales of DVDs and Blu-ray discs have dropped over the years. In the start of 2023, physical media revenue has dropped 28%, according to data from the Digital Entertainment Group obtained by Variety.

Best Buy’s plan to stop selling physical media leaves the market to Walmart, Amazon and Target. According to Variety, those three are the top retailers in the United States stocking DVFs and Blu-ray discs.

As of mid-2023, according to Variety, Best Buy has 1,129 store locations and 969 of those are in the United States.