Bebe Rexha hit by phone during concert in NYC

Bebe Rexha Bebe Rexha attends amfAR Gala 2023 Presented by The Red Sea International Film Festival during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea IFF, File)

NEW YORK — Bebe Rexha is recovering after she was hit in the head by a cellphone that was thrown during a concert Sunday in New York City, according to multiple reports.

Video on social media showed the singer falling to the stage after the phone struck her at The Rooftop at Pier 17. The incident happened around 10 p.m., WABC-TV reported.

Crewmembers rushed Rexha offstage and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was later listed in stable condition, Entertainment Weekly reported. She needed to get three stitches, according to TMZ.

Rexha took to social media Monday to update fans, posing with her thumb up. The posted images showed bruising and a cut over her left eye.

“Im good,” she wrote.

A concertgoer identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested on suspicion of throwing the phone at Rexha, WABC reported. He is facing an assault charge.

Rexha’s performance Sunday was part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour, which also has upcoming stops planned in Philadelphia; Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; Los Angeles and London.

In her career, Rexha has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, most recently for best dance/electronic recording for her song with DJ David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue).”

