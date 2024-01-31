Baylor University to retire No. 42 jersey next month in honor of Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 24: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on against the Seattle Storm during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Baylor women’s basketball program will be retiring Brittney Griner’s No. 42 jersey next month, the university says.

The Phoenix Mercury star is a former Baylor Bear, and will have her jersey retired during a ceremony before the game on Feb. 18. Baylor Bears will be playing Texas Tech at 3 p.m. that day, Baylor said.

“I’m honored to return home to Baylor and celebrate where so much of my journey started,” Griner said. “I’m grateful to Coach Nicki (Collen) and the entire Baylor community and looking forward to the opportunity to be back on campus, spend time with the team and have my family beside me to share in this incredible moment. Sic ‘Em Bears.”

Griner’s jersey will be the seventh jersey to be retired by the Baylor women’s program, ESPN reported. Two others include her former teammates, Odyssey Sims and Melissa Jones.

Griner was a No. 1 pick in the WNBA in the 2013 draft, according to ESPN. She led Baylor to the Final Four when she was in school. She also had a perfect 40-0 national championship season while she was a college junior. Griner is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She also won the WNBA title in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury. Griner has played with the Mercury for about ten seasons.

Griner finished her college basketball career with 3,282 points and 1,305 rebounds, according to The Associated Press.

“We are excited to welcome Brittney back to Baylor and share this special day with her,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “There’s no doubt she is one of the most decorated student-athletes in Baylor athletics history and we’re thrilled the timing has worked out for all of us to celebrate and honor her. She always has been, and always will be, a significant member of the Baylor Family.”

“We’re excited to have Brittney back on campus and honor her with the retirement of her jersey,” Baylor Coach Nicki Collen said. “I have been saying this since I arrived at Baylor that she deserves to have her jersey retired and I wanted to make sure that happened when the timing was right. With the opening of Foster Pavilion, and the WNBA offseason fitting into our season, this seemed like the right time to honor Brittney and welcome her back home. She is one of the best basketball players in Baylor’s history and we’re thrilled that the time has come to celebrate Brittney and all of her accomplishments.”

