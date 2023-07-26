Back to ‘shcool?’ Town paints spelling mistake in school zone

HOLDEN, Mass. — Whoever mixed up the letters may need to go back to “shcool” — er, school.

A typo can happen to anyone, but when it appears on a road for everyone to see and it is somewhat permanent, that can be a problem. That is exactly what happened in Holden, Massachusetts.

A contractor swapped the “h” and “c” in the word school in the “SLOW SCHOOL” zone outside of Mountville Middle School, WFXT reported.

The contractor was told shortly after the paint was done about two weeks ago, but the mistake has remained because the weather hasn’t cooperated to have it repainted, officials said.

We are aware of the typo in the road near Mountview School and we informed the contractor (pictured below) shortly after... Posted by Town of Holden on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The town has come up with a tongue-in-cheek virtual fix thanks to some photo editing skills, swapping the “h” and “c” on the school’s sign until the road can be redone.