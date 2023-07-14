Back to school: Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours across the country

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Back-to-school shopping has already started at stores across the country but this year, Walmart announced that they are adding “sensory-friendly hours nationwide.

In a news release for back-to-school, Walmart said they are creating a more inclusive shopping experience this year by adding sensory-friendly hours. There are hours that are set up to be quieter so customers who have sensory disabilities can buy items for school in an environment that makes them feel safer.

Lights will be dimmed, radios will be turned off, and moving images on screens will be changed to show still images, according to AL.com.

The sensory-friendly hours are Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in most Walmart stores from July to August. Areas that start school after the Labor Day holiday will start having sensory-friendly hours on July 22.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” Walmart said.

To see if your local Walmart is participating in sensory-friendly hours, visit their website or call your store.

