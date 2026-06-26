‘Avengers: Endgame’ to hit theaters with new title, added footage

FILE PHOTO: Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" stars President of Marvel Studios/Producer Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo at the Hand And Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. The film will get an encore before "Avengers: Doomsday" comes out. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

“Avengers: Endgame” will swoop back to theaters again this year, but it will have a new name and other bonuses.

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It’s called “Avengers: Endgame Encore,” and it will be released before “Avengers: Doomsday,” hitting the big screen on Sept. 25. “Doomsday” has a December release.

“Endgame Encore” will be part of an Infinity Vision promotion featuring a custom introduction, new footage, and a special end tag for Infinity Vision and IMAX screenings, according to Deadline.

Infinity Vision a certification for “Premium Large Format” theaters that include “big screens, with bright images and outstanding sound.” The screens alone must be at least 45 feet wide and include sound systems with either immersive or 7.1 audio.

“Avengers: Endgame Encore” and “Avengers: Doomsday” are the first films to play in certified theaters, The Walt Disney Company said.

According to Entertainment Weekly, more than 7,500 applications have already been submitted to become Infinity Vision-certified.

Joe and Anthony Russo had teased the new footage and re-release during an appearance at Cinemacon in April.

It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the ‘Doomsday’ story that we have added to ‘Avengers: Endgame,’” Joe Russo said at the time, according to Deadline.

“It’s an opportunity to create a bridge from ‘Endgame’ to ‘Doomsday’ in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it. You don’t always get the chance to re-release because it costs money, so the fact that we can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame and these characters that we worked with for years that we love so much, and continue their story: It’s a really unique opportunity,” he explained, calling it a “critical companion story” and “setup” to the newest installment.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the second-highest-grossing film in history, following “Avatar,” but may surpass the James Cameron epic with the rerelease, according to Entertainment Weekly. Just over $124.2 million separates the two epics as of June 26.

Top 10 highest-grossing films:

“Avatar” ($2,923,710,708) “Avengers: Endgame” ($2,799,439,100) “Avatar: The Way of Water ($2,334,484,620) “Ne Zha 2″ ($2,267,446,370) “Titanic” ($2,264,812,968) “Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens” ($2,071,310,218) “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2,052,415,039) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1,921,426,073) “Zootopia 2″ ($1,866,647,950) “Inside Out 2″($1,698,863,816)

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