Arkansas Lottery player keeps $85K win a secret from wife until he shows her check

Big winner: File photo. An Arkansas man kept his big lottery win a secret from his family until he was presented with the five-figure check. (David Commins/iStock )

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lottery player in Arkansas sure knows how to keep a secret.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Jan. 17 news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website, a man from Sherwood claimed an $85,000 Natural State Jackpot prize last week.

The man, identified only as James G., was returning home after having his wife’s vehicle repaired. He bought five Quick Pick tickets for the Natural State Jackpot at an E-Z Mart in Little Rock, lottery officials said.

Playing his favorite game came up big in the Jan. 11 drawing, as the man matched all five numbers. He learned about his good fortune the next day when he checked the AR Lottery + Club app.

“My heart is still beating,” the man told lottery officials.

James decided not to tell his family about his windfall immediately.

“I thought, ‘Should I call my wife or not?’ And I said no,” he said in a statement. “I’m just going to take the check in the house.”

James said he hopes his family will celebrate and pray together -- a tradition they developed from a previous big win. He added that he would use the money to pay bills.

And, he will continue to play the game, since he buys tickets daily -- just for fun.

© 2024 Cox Media Group