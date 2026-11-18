FILE PHOTO: Anne Hathaway attends Amazon MGM Studios' "Verity" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on September 29, 2026 in New York City. Hathaway was seen in New York City with a baby weeks after stepping away from the spotlight to focus on family. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, have welcomed baby No. 3.

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“The Devil Wears Prada” actress was seen walking in New York City carrying a baby on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles Times noted that the baby’s name and gender have not been released, but that the baby was wearing a maroon and pink hat.

The couple already had two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

Hathaway announced she was expecting in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump with the caption “x Baby, I’m Yours,” as the song of the same name played.

In early October, after the release of several films such as “The Odyssey” and “The End of Oak Street,” Hathaway promised to disappear until the baby was born.

Hathaway, 44, spoke about having a baby at her age.

“Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing,” she told Seth Meyers. “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked.”

“We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater,” Hathaway laughed, People magazine reported.

0 of 25 Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 1999: Actress Anne Hathaway poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 1999: Anne Hathaway (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2001: Actors Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews And Director Garry Marshall Attend A Recognition Ceremony August 2, 2001 At Disney Studios In Burbank, Ca. Sound Stage Two Was Rededicated As "The Julie Andrews Stage" The Location Where Julie Andrews Filmed "Mary Poppins." (Photo By Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2003: Cast members Charlie Hunnam and Anne Hathaway arrive at the Nicholas Nickleby premiere at the Warner Village Cinema West End June 22, 2003 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2004: Actress Anne Hathaway models during the 3rd Annual "ten" fashion show and charity event to celebrate awards season and car culture presented by General Motors at the corner of Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard on February 24, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2004: Actress Anne Hathaway attends the "Ella Enchanted" film premiere at the Clearview Beekman Theatre March 28, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2004: Actress Anne Hathaway arrives at the The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement premiere held at Downtown Disneyland on August 7, 2004 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2004: Actress Anne Hathaway attends Heidi Klum's 5th Annual Halloween party at Marquee on October 31, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2005: Actress Anne Hathaway poses for a portrait while promoting his film "Brokeback Mountain" at the Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2005 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2006: Meryl Streep (L) and Anne Hathaway pose at the photocall for The devil wears Prada at the 32nd Deauville Festival Of American Film on September 9, 2006 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) (Francois Durand/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2007: Actress Anne Hathaway attend the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2008: Actress Anne Hathaway attends a photocall to promote the film 'Get Smart' at Claridge's Hotel on July 10, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Rosie Greenway/Getty Images) (Rosie Greenway/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2009: Host Hugh Jackman and actress Anne Hathaway perform during the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2010: Actress Anne Hathaway attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2013 Actress Anne Hathaway, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Les Miserables," poses in the press room during the Oscars held at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2013: Anne Hathaway attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2015: Anne Hathaway attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2022: Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2023: (L) Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman attend the "She Came to Me" premiere and Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images) (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2026: Anne Hathaway attends "The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York Premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Photos: Anne Hathaway through the years 2026 Anne Hathaway attends Amazon MGM Studios' "Verity" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on September 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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