Alabama woman killed when tree crashes into condo during thunderstorm

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A central Alabama woman was killed early Monday when a tree crashed into her condominium during a thunderstorm, authorities said.

The 79-year-old woman, whose name has not yet been released, was alone in her residence at the Mountain Brook Court Condominiums on Montevallo Road when the large tree fell onto her home at about 6:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to the Mountain Brook Fire Department, the building “sustained heavy damage resulting in one fatality.” The tree fell as strong thunderstorms moved through central Alabama, damaging homes and leaving residents without power, WIAT-TV reported.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, AL.com reported. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office official removed her body from the condominium at about 10 a.m. CDT, according to the news outlet.

“It’s just surreal that it happened,” Mountain Brook Battalion Chief Justin Baker told WBRC-TV. “It happened so fast. Just one of those things -- ‘It’s never going to happen to me’ -- and everybody just needs to be weather aware we are so apt to a tornado and just don’t think about a regular thunderstorm can cause damage like this.

“Just because it was a tornado cell that came through, we still recommend people paying attention to their weather radio. Please pay attention to the thunderstorms. So they can still get to their safe place.”

Baker said the Homewood Fire Department had to assist with making the structure safe to search and assist with rescue attempts, WIAT reported.

At least one other condominium was damaged but there were no reports of other injuries, according to AL.com.

Mountain Brook is about six miles east of downtown Birmingham.

