Airline apologizes for putting unaccompanied 6-year-old on wrong flight to wrong airport

Spirit Airlines has apologized to the family of a 6-year-old boy who was traveling alone when he was placed on the wrong flight and sent to the wrong airport — one 160 miles from where his grandmother was waiting to pick him up.

The boy was meant to leave Philadelphia on Thursday on his way to Fort Myers, Florida. However, not only was the 6-year-old placed on the wrong plane, he was sent to the wrong airport, The Washington Post reported.

His grandmother, Maria Ramos, told television station WINK-TV that it was the boy’s first time on a plane.

She said that his bags arrived in Fort Myers but he didn’t.

“I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant, and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson?’” she said. Her grandson called her from Orlando, WINK reported, and she drove to pick him up.

“The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them,” Spirit said in a statement shared by the TV station, adding it was conducting an internal investigation.

Spirit Airlines did not explain how the mistake happened. The company did not respond to a request for comment, the Post reported.