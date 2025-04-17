Active shooter reported at Florida State University

Google map
Active shooter reported An active shooter has been reported at the student union at Florida State University in Tallahassee. (Google Maps/Google)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials at Florida State University have sent an alert to students and staff saying that there is an active shooter in the area of the Student Union.

Read more trending news

Update 12:47 p.m. ET April 17: All events and classes on campus tonight have been canceled. Those who are not already on campus are being told not to travel to the university.

Update 12:40 p.m. ET April 17: At least four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions or what their injuries were.

Original report: FSU has activated its FSU Alert Emergency Notification & Warning System.

Police are on the Tallahassee campus and people there are being told to seek shelter and wait for further instructions.

Some schools near the campus are under lockdown, the Leon County School District spokesperson told WCTV, but specific schools were not provided.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!