8-year-old child caught driving car wrong way, mom unconscious in back seat, police said

Child caught driving car FILE PHOTO: A child in St. Louis was caught driving his mother's car after police said she told him to get behind the wheel. (Ralf Geithe/Getty Images)

A child who was about eight years too young to be driving was caught behind the wheel of a car going the wrong way on a downtown St. Louis street, police said.

The child’s mother, according to the authorities, was unconscious in the car’s back seat next to a 3-year-old child who was not in a car seat, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that Latonya Mayes-Gale told her 8-year-old to drive because she could not.

KSDK reported that Mayes-Gale told her son to drive her home because she was “under the influence of alcohol and was tired,” police said in their report.

They had stopped the car at about 4 a.m. Monday.

Mayes-Gale has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and each is a felony, according to KSDK.

